Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 914,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Organigram were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organigram by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,948,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 149,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

About Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

