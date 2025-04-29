Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 70,500 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mission Produce by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $757,542.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

