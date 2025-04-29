Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,200 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFPM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

