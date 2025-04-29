Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

