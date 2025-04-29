Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 12,800 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,809,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,477.76. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Abbie Tidmore sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $273,705.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,238.90. The trade was a 35.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.42 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

