Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 129,043 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

