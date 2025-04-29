Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.