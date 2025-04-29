Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Point by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Five Point by 2,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 419,436 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

Insider Transactions at Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,618.06. The trade was a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Point

Five Point Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.