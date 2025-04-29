Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 44.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.47. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry W. Moss bought 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $49,177.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 257,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,378.33. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 23,912 shares of company stock valued at $71,046 in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

