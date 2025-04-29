Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

