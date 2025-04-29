Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

