Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 229.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

