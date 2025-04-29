Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,026 shares of company stock valued at $74,249. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNCY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $494.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

