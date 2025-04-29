Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.