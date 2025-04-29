Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 164,600 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GoPro by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.