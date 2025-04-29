Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 368,071 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 146.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,345,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,454 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 761,008 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 379,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

AUTL opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

