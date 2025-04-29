Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,562 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATOS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

