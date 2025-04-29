Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mistras Group by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,308.24. The trade was a 4.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

