Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 121,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHMI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CHMI opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,027.32. This represents a 39.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

