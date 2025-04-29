Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,478,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,328,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,346,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

