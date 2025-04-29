Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $2,429,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 78.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DOYU opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

