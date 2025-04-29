Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 462,200 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 1.4 %

NUVB opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other news, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

