Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,521 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,315 shares of company stock valued at $254,789. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

