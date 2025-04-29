Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Q2 Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $282.35 on Monday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $244.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.71 and its 200 day moving average is $281.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

