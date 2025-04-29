Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WFRD Q3 Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Weatherford International in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFRD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.5 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. The trade was a 90.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

