Research Analysts Set Expectations for ORLY Q2 Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2025 earnings at $43.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $47.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,535.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,370.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,360.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,278.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,458.37.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

