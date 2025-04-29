Research Analysts Set Expectations for PPBI Q2 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PPBI opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.