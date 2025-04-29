Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:WCN Q2 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Shares of WCN opened at C$268.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$271.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$261.80. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$219.62 and a twelve month high of C$284.73. The stock has a market cap of C$48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

In related news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total value of C$1,153,266.71. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total transaction of C$3,678,448.03. Insiders have sold a total of 22,766 shares of company stock worth $6,185,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

