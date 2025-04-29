Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 363,000 shares.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

