Reviewing AppYea (APYP) & Its Rivals

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea’s competitors have a beta of 2.70, indicating that their average share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A -269.35% AppYea Competitors -636.42% -109.00% -16.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A -$1.82 million -1.23 AppYea Competitors $17.79 billion $162.06 million 58.56

This table compares AppYea and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppYea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppYea. AppYea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppYea competitors beat AppYea on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

