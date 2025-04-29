Reviewing OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) & TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) and TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and TNF Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $1.88 million 48.96 -$27.78 million ($4.40) -0.73 TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($11.45) -0.02

TNF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TNF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -6,122.29% -269.32% -59.71% TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares OncoCyte and TNF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OncoCyte has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OncoCyte and TNF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 2 0 2.67 TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

OncoCyte presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OncoCyte beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

