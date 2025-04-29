Reviewing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) & American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and American Tower”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $678.40 million 6.46 $62.69 million $0.57 61.42 American Tower $10.13 billion 9.73 $1.48 billion $4.81 43.83

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.48% 2.40% 1.27% American Tower 10.05% 22.01% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50 American Tower 0 1 12 3 3.13

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $233.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 215.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 141.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.