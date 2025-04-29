Reviewing Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Rheinmetall pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rheinmetall pays out 595.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GE Aerospace pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rheinmetall and GE Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rheinmetall 0 0 1 1 3.50 GE Aerospace 0 0 12 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

GE Aerospace has a consensus price target of $216.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given GE Aerospace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Rheinmetall.

This table compares Rheinmetall and GE Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A $0.21 1,445.65 GE Aerospace $39.68 billion 5.43 $6.56 billion $6.43 31.24

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Rheinmetall. GE Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rheinmetall and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A GE Aerospace 14.31% 22.19% 3.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Rheinmetall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Rheinmetall on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment develops system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

