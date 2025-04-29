Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -61.99% -55.21% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -151.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Guided Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.99 million ($4.26) -17.29 Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 85.85 -$3.49 million ($0.05) -2.18

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guided Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -2.29, indicating that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Soleno Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

