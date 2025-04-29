Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $101.23. Revvity shares last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 397,651 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

