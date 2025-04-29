Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $101.23. Revvity shares last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 397,651 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Revvity
Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity
In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Revvity
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Revvity Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revvity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.