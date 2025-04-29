RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,756,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 901,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 232,393 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 294,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

