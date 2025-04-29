Robert W. Baird Downgrades Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.14 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $934.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,407,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,327 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 877,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 691,863 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

