Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Rogers worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

