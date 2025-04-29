Roth Capital Expects Lower Earnings for O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $11.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.28. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,535.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,370.16 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,458.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,278.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $867,190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after buying an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $208,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

