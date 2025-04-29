Roth Capital Forecasts Hasbro’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.