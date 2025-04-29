Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for HIG Q2 Earnings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

NYSE HIG opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

