Roth Capital Has Negative View of Enphase Energy Q2 Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $46.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.