Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of CHKP Q2 Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst I. Koujalgi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $212.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after buying an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

