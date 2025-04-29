Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for LKQ Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.09. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 1,053,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,548,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

