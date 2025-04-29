Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IMAX Earnings

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. IMAX has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

