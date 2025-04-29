Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

MTDR opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,780. This represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

