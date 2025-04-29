Roth Capital Weighs in on Celsius’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.