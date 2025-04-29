Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. Barclays lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,961. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

