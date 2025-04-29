Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $105.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $93.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $8,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

