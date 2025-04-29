Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.36.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 72,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.